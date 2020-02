Fort Myers police respond to crash blocking MLK at Rockfill Rd

Fort Myers Police Department is responding to a crash causing delays along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fort Myers Monday.

Police are at the scene of the crash along MLK Blvd. at the intersection with Rockfill Road.

According to FMPD, the crash is blocking eastbound lanes on MLK Blvd.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Writer: WINK News

