FGCU basketball player focuses on winning, balances graduate school

FGCU women’s basketball is a team to watch ahead of March Madness. We spoke to one of the lady Eagles who has her eyes set on leading the team to victory while managing her graduate school coursework.

WINK News Reporter Janae Muchmore spoke to FGCU’s Keri Jewett-Giles, a Fort Myers native, as FGCU women’s basketball continues its push toward the NCAA tournament.

Watch the video above for the full story with Jewett-Giles, and also hear from head coach Karl Smesko, who shares praise about the “all-around basketball player” on his Eagles squad.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know