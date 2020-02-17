Dog in Lehigh Acres found shot twice in the head

Authorities are searching for the person who put two puncture wounds to the head of a Labrador Retriever on Saturday in Lehigh Acres. The dog, Ruby, died soon afterward.

Two people riding a 4-wheeler came across Ruby who was on the opposite side of a canal, near E. 17th St. in Lehigh Acres, around 2 p.m.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office activity report, the tan and white female Labrador Retriever appeared unalert and injured, with a puncture wound above the right eye and below the right jaw. Older scars were also on the legs and stomach.

Nearby where Ruby was found was an area of dried blood on the ground., a blue nylon leash and brass casing. The Labrador Retriever was taken to Blue Pearl Veterinary Hospital, where she died from her wounds.

Reporter: Nicole Gabe

Writer: Michael Mora

