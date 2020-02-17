Courtney Gainey pleads not guilty for hit-and-run death of Allana Staiano

Courtney Gainey says she is not guilty of killing 14-year-old Allana Staiano in a hit-and-run crash back in 2019.

Deputies say Gainey killed Staiano and then fled the scene in the Suncoast Estates.

Allana Staiano’s mother was in the courtroom Monday morning during the hearing and says she is not happy with Gainey’s decision.

“I wanted to cry, I wanted to scream at her and ask her why she thought, but then I was looking at her face and realized still there wasn’t any remorse…she has the audacity to walk in there and say she wasn’t guilty. That to me is telling me she is absolutely not holding any responsibility for her action whatsoever,” said Allana’s mom Christine Gray.

Gainey is facing a first-degree felony charge for the hit-and-run death of Allana. She also faces a charge for hitting Allana’s friend and injuring her.

They will be doing the charges separately since Allana’s friend is also a witness in the case.

Gainey’s next court appearance is set for April 1.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

