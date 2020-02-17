Coronavirus concerns in Southwest Florida having impact on local Asian group

Local fears about the Coronavirus are hitting one non-profit group here in Southwest Florida—despite there being no cases at all.

Asia Fest recently took place and the turnout was quite disappointing compared to the previous years. Vendors and performers called in last-minute telling them they can’t show.

People were even writing to the group on Facebook asking if the virus would have an effect on the event.

Pearl Cruz— a member of the Asian Professionals Association of Southwest Florida, tells us they raised about $9,000 in the previous year for young Asian American scholarships.

This year they barely made it to half that amount.

“Well, of course, you’re kind of disappointed but you still have to have that poker face it’s like oh you know… But really it’s like you don’t know how much this is going to affect us… but you have to say ‘we respect your decision hopefully things will be better next year’,” said Cruz.

Cruz did say they have another event coming up called the Asian Food Fest in Downtown Fort Myers. That event is scheduled for Feb 28. from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

For more information on that event click here.

The group hopes this event can help make up for some of the deficit.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know