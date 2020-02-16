The Taste of Cape brings great food and music

The Taste of Cape event makes Sunday a great day for food. It will bring together culinary, arts and music for a one of a kind experience.

The Taste of Cape kicks off in about five hours. While not much is happening right now, when the sun comes up the weather is should be great for you to finish up your Valentine’s Day weekend.

For the first time, the Taste of Cape is at Tarpon Point Marina, which promises a variety of beautiful views. You can expect over 20 Cape Coral chefs wanting you to taste their food this year. There will also be beer, wine, and signature Wicked Dolphin Rum Drink. Tastings will range from $3 to $10.

Kids will get in free for the Taste of Cape; however, general admission is $5. There is also a VIP option for $50. The VIP option gets you into a private tent with tables and servers, VIP bathrooms, parking, prefered stage-front seating and more. Taste of Cape starts at 11 a.m. and goes on until 6 p.m.

Author: Andryanna Sheppard / WINK News

