Suspect of hit-and-run that killed Allana Staiano expected in court for plea hearing

Courtney Gainey, 23, is accused of leaving the scene of the crash that killed 14-year-old Allana Staiano and injured her friend in the Suncoast Estates community of North Fort Myers in January.

Gainey is expected to go before a judge for her plea hearing Monday, where she will be asked if she is guilty of the hit-an-run that killed Staiano.

A cross memorial full of stuffed animals and gifts remains where investigators say Staiano was killed. The crash happened on McDaniels Drive during early morning hours of Jan. 11.

Investigators believe Gainey is the driver who took off. Gainey’s arrest report says that she turned herself in three days later.

You can trust WINK News to be in court for Gainey’s hearing, and we’ll let you know what happens.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know