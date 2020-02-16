Four people were killed, including two teens, after a pickup truck crossed a median on Interstate 64 and struck the minivan they were in Friday morning. (Credit: CBS Kentucky)
LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP)

Crash kills 2 Kentucky moms and daughters going to volleyball tournament

Authorities have identified the four people killed in an eastern Missouri crash as two Kentucky mothers and their 12-year-old daughters who were on their way to a volleyball tournament.

The head-on crash Friday morning near Lake Saint Louis killed Carrie McCaw, 44, and her daughter, 12-year-old Kacey McCaw, and Lesley Prather, 44, and her daughter, 12-year-old Rhyan Prather, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Saturday.

The four were on their way to a weekend club volleyball tournament in Kansas City when their minivan was hit head-on by a pickup truck on Interstate 64, investigators said. All four were from Louisville, Kentucky. Authorities said the crash happened around 11 a.m. when the eastbound pickup crossed into the westbound lanes and struck the minivan and another car.

The pickup driver suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said. Thompson said two people in the car that was hit suffered no serious injuries.

Lake St. Louis, in St. Charles County, is about 40 miles west of St. Louis.

