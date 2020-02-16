CAPE CORAL
CCPD seeks identity of suspect in home improvement store thefts
The Cape Coral Police Dept. is searching for a suspect in several thefts at local home improvement stores.
The man is seen in the photo:
If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please contact the CCPD by calling 239-574-3223, submitting an anonymous tip, texting CCPD with your tip- text CCPD+”Your Message” to CRIMES (274637), sending us a message through our social media platforms or calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Please use this Case Report #20-001040.
If you help find the suspect, CCPD said it “would like to treat this male to a nice stay at the Lee County Jail.”
