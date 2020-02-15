1 dead in shooting in area of Michigan Ave in Fort Myers, suspect loose

Fort Myers Police Department is responding to a shooting with one person killed in Fort Myers Saturday night.

FMPD confirms there is at least one male shooting suspect on the run. It is unknown whether he fled the scene on foot or in a vehicle. He is said to have been seen wearing dark-colored clothes.

According to updated information from FMPD, police were dispatched after multiple shots were fired in the area of 3653 Michigan Avenue.

Police ask the public to avoid the area from Zapato Avenue to Diego Street along Michigan Ave. That’s where streets will be blocked for the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call FMPD detectives at 239-321-7700, SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or via the FMPD mobile app.

