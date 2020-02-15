Fort Myers man guilty of second degree murder, armed robbery of man selling baby clothes

A Fort Myers man was found guilty as charged of second-degree murder with a firearm and first-degree burglary while armed, according to State Attorney Amira D. Fox.

Steven Lemar Williams, 23, was found guilty after a jury deliberated for just under two hours following a four-day trial.

Fort Myers police responded on Aug. 3, 2017, just after 8 p.m. to an apartment building on Central Avenue after 911 calls came in.

A 21-year-old man was found shot once in the head. His 20-year-old girlfriend told police he had been using an app to sell baby clothes and other items online. He had been doing a sale from the apartment when two masked intruders came in with guns drawn.

Her boyfriend came out from the bedroom and exchanged fire with the intruders before he was hit. The woman shielded her young child as multiple shots were fired and an infant was in a crib in the back room. The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

There are two co-defendants in this case, Ronald Ashley and Jacques Brown, both have been previously sentenced to 25 years in prison. Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on March 23.

Assistant State Attorney Hamid Hunter of the Homicide Unit and Assistant State Attorney

Stephanie Russell prosecuted all three of the cases.

Writer: Briana Harvath

