Driver fleeing earlier wreck winds up pushing another car into someone’s home in Collier County

The driver of a Ford F-150 is under investigation after a hit-and-run with injuries in Collier County early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Ford was traveling westbound on Golden Gate Parkway in the left turn lane for 53rd Street SW. When the driver turned left, it was into the direct path of a 2013 Cadillac CTS, causing the front of the Cadillac to collide with the right front of the Ford.

The Cadi came to final rest in the intersection of Golden Gate Parkway and 53rd St. SW facing a southeasterly direction.

The driver of the Cadillac sustained minor injuries in the wreck.

After the crash, the Ford fled the scene, heading south on 53rd St. SW. While fleeing, the driver of the Ford traveled off the roadway and into the driveway of a residence on 52nd Street SW. The Ford struck the rear of a 2002 Toyota Tundra properly parked and unoccupied in the drive, sending it into the front of the home. The Tundra came to final rest in the residence bedroom and garage.

A 1987 Toyota Celica properly parked in the car was pushed into the garage wall on impact from the Tundra.

The Ford came to final rest in the driveway, partially inside the residence.

At the time of the crash, 67-year-old Joseph Jean Yves Martel was asleep in the bedroom. He was transported to NCH Hospital Downtown with minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford fled the scene on foot. The identity of the driver remains unknown.

If you have any information regarding this crash or the driver of the Ford F-150, please contact FHP or Crime Stoppers.

Writer: Briana Harvath

