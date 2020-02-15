Downtown Fort Myers packed for 2020 Edison Festival of Light Grand Parade

You could practically feel the excitement of the crowd in downtown Fort Myers during the Edison Festival of Light celebration Friday evening.

The packed streets continued to add to the distinct of Edison Festival of Light Gran Parade being called the largest night parade in the Southeast.

Crowds lined up at the VIP tent to see NFL star Sammy Watkins, a former South Fort Myers High School football player. Watkins won Super Bowl 54 with the Kansas City Chiefs. He flew back home after the championship victory to be with his family.

He will be in the parade as this year’s honorary grand marshal. He told us he is gearing up just like he would for a big game.

“Cheerleading, dance squad,” Watkins told WINK News. “That’s going to be with me.”

The parade starts at 7 p.m.

Traffic near downtown will be busy.

Fireworks are schedule for 8:30 p.m. at Centennial Park.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know