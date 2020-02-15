Cape Coral woman dies of injuries more than a month after wreck

A Cape Coral woman passed away in hospice care Friday due to injuries she sustained in a wreck more than a month ago, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

On Jan. 4 around 9:46 a.m., Augustina Lillie was driving a blue 2001 Mercury Marquis west on SW 46th Street approaching the intersection with Skyline Boulevard where she came to a stop at the stop sign.

The driver of a white 2018 Tesla 3 was traveling north on Skyline Blvd. in the outside lane approaching the intersection with SW 46th St.

Lillie then began driving west across the north lanes of Skyline Blvd. into the path of the Tesla. The driver of the Tesla was unable to avoid the collision and the front of the car collided with the left, front quarter and driver’s door of Lillie’s car.

The impact rotated her Mercury clockwise approximately 90 degrees to the northwest and it came to final rest facing northwest in the center median, about 44 feet north of where she was hit.

After hitting the Mercury, the Tesla crossed the center median to the northwest, entered the south inside lane of Skyline Blvd. in an arcing motion, then rolled back to the east into the center median where it came to final rest facing east.

The driver of the Tesla was uninjured, however, Lillie was found unconscious and trapped in the driver’s seat. She was trauma alerted to Lee Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Crash investigators say alcohol was not a factor in this wreck and next of kin have been notified.

The intersection where the wreck happened was closed for more than four hours.

Writer: Briana Harvath

