Credit: Google Maps via WINK News.
LEE COUNTY

1 dead in crash just outside RSW airport in Lee County

Published: February 14, 2020 10:16 PM EST
Updated: February 14, 2020 10:49 PM EST

Florida Highway Patrol confirms its responding to a crash with one person dead just outside Southwest International Airport in Lee County Friday night.

According to FHP, state troopers are responding to a deadly crash at the intersection with Terminal Access Road and Treeline Avenue S outside RSW airport.

There is an unspecified roadblock due to emergency vehicle in the street.

Drivers are advised to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media