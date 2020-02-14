LEE COUNTY
1 dead in crash just outside RSW airport in Lee County
Florida Highway Patrol confirms its responding to a crash with one person dead just outside Southwest International Airport in Lee County Friday night.
According to FHP, state troopers are responding to a deadly crash at the intersection with Terminal Access Road and Treeline Avenue S outside RSW airport.
There is an unspecified roadblock due to emergency vehicle in the street.
Drivers are advised to use caution and avoid the area if possible.
