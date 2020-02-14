Plans for new Cape Coral bridge could feature a park and restaurants

A park or restaurants could be parked on parts of the existing Cape Coral Bridge when it’s replaced with one or two new spans in coming years.

At Tuesday’s Cape Coral Transportation Advisory Board meeting, city leaders will look at options for what should replace the existing bridges and what do with them when there are no cars on them.

There are two options on the table for new spans: just the westbound first, which leaders say would be less costly at first, or one larger “signature” bridge to replace both directions at once.

For the then-obsolete bridges, the City is looking at options for linear park space which could be a tourism draw for Cape Coral and Fort Myers. They give examples from New York, Los Angeles, and Boston.

The design for the westbound span is scheduled for 2021.

