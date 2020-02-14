Longtime married couples celebrate Valentine’s Day in SWFL

It’s all about love on Valentine’s Day. And, from financial struggles to kids, a couple we spoke to knows it takes a lot to make a relationship work. They’ve been married for decades, and they celebrated that love with other couples a few hours ago in Collier County.

We spoke to married couple John and Mary Bacha on Valentine’s Day Friday to find out the secret to a long-lasting marriage.

John and Mary have been celebrating their love together for the last 70 years. They both said “I do” in 1950.

“I got married in Maryland, Elkton, Maryland,” said.

Their secret?

“We live together. We do things together,” said.

Their only child, Carol, says her parents were always an inspiration.

“My mom never microwaved anything. She cooked homemade meals before she went to work,” Carol said. “They had important values in their life and that’s what I try to establish in my life, in my children’s life.”

And they sure haven’t lost any spark

And, of course, John and Marry weren’t the only ones celebrating on Valentine’s Day.

Berena Rosalina and Genaro Araujo have been married 61 years, and their secret to a happy marriage?

“Because we love because we love too much,” said.

And early on, Berena warned Genaro it’s forever.

“I tell him you don’t want me, “Bye, bye,” Berena said.

But Genari stayed, and they’re happier than ever.

“All the time I’m happy,” Genaro said. “I have a good time with my family and my wife, very happy.”

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

