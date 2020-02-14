FWC and LCSO respond surround boats off Fort Myers Beach near Coast Guard station

Law enforcement agencies are responding to an incident off Fort Myers Beach near the U.S. Coast Guard in Lee County Friday.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, FWC crews and Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident near Fort Myers Beach.

Crews are surrounding boats off Fort Myers Beach. There are no further details at this time.

LCSO is the lead agency handling the investigation.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know