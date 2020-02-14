Daisy the goat spends Valentine’s Day delivering goat gram surprises

A baby goat named Daisy, who lives at the Dim Jandy Ranch in south Fort Myers is delivering Valentine’s Day surprises.

The ranch had a special offer on Friday for people who wanted to hire Daisy to send their messages of love.

The baby goat normally spends her day doing goat yoga of course at Dim Jandy Ranch, but today she’s making people smile – a sort of goat-gram.

Ranch owner Jen Buffington said, “She brings so much joy to people when we’re doing goat yoga and stuff like that, people are just so happy, and I just thought it would be a great way for people to share in that joy for Valentine’s Day”

Clearly, Daisy’s got the magic touch. So much so, that people from all around Southwest Florida signed up.

Daisy delivered this message to recipient Karen Miller:

“Matt sends you his love and a happy valentine’s day so Daisy came to bring it to you!”

Miller said, “I didn’t know I was getting this today, so it’s a really nice surprise!”

And who doesn’t love surprises, especially on Valentine’s Day?

Daisy delivered valentine’s messages to five people Friday. Buffington said this was the first time Daisy did goat grams, and it will not be the last.

Reporter: Breana Ross



