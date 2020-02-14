Caught on video: Driver hits Long Beach roundabout, launches 15 feet into the air

A woman was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI after police say she drove straight into a Long Beach roundabout and was launched several feet into the air.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday at 4th Street and Daisy Avenue. Surveillance video captured the astonishing scene.

The video shows a BMW speeding westbound and into the roundabout and flying 15 feet into the air from the impact, which also took out a 300-pound boulder. The crash landing hit several other parked cars.

Marcelino Ruiz, who owns two of the four cars that were damaged, said he thought the driver must have been going at least 70 mph in the residential neighborhood when she hit the roundabout.

“Too fast,” he said.

The crash also sheared a water valve that had to be shut off by firefighters.

The woman, later identified as 27-year-old Marisela Ovalle, was not hurt. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and held on a $30,000 bail.

Author: CBS Local

