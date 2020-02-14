Be My Valentine: A roundup of a few stand-out Valentine’s dining events

Valentine’s events bloom in an area saturated with cute cafés, intimate steakhouses and fresh-from-the-Gulf seafood. Whether you’re looking for a casual outing with your new beau, or a dressed-to-the-nines-dinner with your longtime lover, the Southwest Florida food scene is sure to satisfy your date night needs. Here’s a few stand-out events found by Gulfshore Life Magazine:

February 13-15

Norman Love Confections Date Nights: What says love more than hand-crafted chocolates? Maybe a date night at Norman Love Confections off McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers. The chocolatiers are offering seating times for this exclusive event that includes a bottle of wine, charcuterie cheese board and of course, a box of chocolates. $75 per couple, for reservations, call 239-672-8797.

February 14

Surf & Turf Lunch: Shula’s Steakhouse in Naples hosts a loved-up lunch with Twin Filet Medallions and Cold Water Lobster Tail. $42 per person.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Truluck’s: This up-scale options flaunts a covetable wine list with more than 70 varieties and a delightful menu including Lobscargot, Miso-Glazed Seabass and Pan-Seared Scallops. Accompany your meal with a TruLuv cocktail with dry ice smoke and fresh raspberries. Advanced reservations are encouraged.

Valentines Day Dinner in the Sand: Embrace the natural romance that emerges from the lapping waves, the glow of a setting sun and the feel of sand between your toes at this special dinner at Edgewater Beach Hotel. The menu includes Seafood Marisco, Saffron Lobster Scampi and a sweet ending with the Limoncello Flute (lemon gelato). $350 per couple, edgewaternaples.com

Love in Paradise Beer and Chocolate Pairing: Southwest Florida’s beloved chocolatiers from Norman Love visit Palm City Brewing for a delightful pairing of craft brews with Love’s latest Valentine’s collection. $16 per person, $30 per couple. Click here for tickets.

Venetian Valentine: Take to Village Shops on the Venetian Bay for an amorous stroll through the shops and restaurants. Stop for a complimentary photo with your sweetheart and enjoy live entertainment throughout the evening. venetianvillage.com

Vegan Valentine’s Day: Vegan couples looking for a low-key date night away from the crowded dining rooms can seek refuge at Millennial Brewing Company where the BuddhaBlends Food Truck will be serving vegan fare including their Chili Cheeze Dogs and PB Bliss Bowls. Finish dinner with cookies and loaf cakes from GreenBitesGo, which also offers CBD-infused treats. millennialbrewing.com

Valentine’s Day at The Cave Bistro & Wine Bar: Where there’s wine, there is love. Bring your lovey to The Cave for a four-course dinner flaunting Crab and Avocado Salad, Beef Tartare, Coffee Crusted Lamb Loin, Chocolate Pot De Créme, and more. From $85 per person, for reservations call 239-513-0095.

February 14-16

Valentine’s Weekend Celebration: Grab your honey and head to Society in Fort Myers for a three-course meal complete with colossal blue crab, prime filet, Maine lobster and delightful chocolates for dessert at Society in Fort Myers. Dinners are hosted Friday and Saturday night. And, because love comes in many forms, Society also hosts a Galentine’s Brunch on Sunday, Feb. 16. $120 per couple.

February 16

Valentine’s Weekend Three-Course Dinner Show: Vergina Restaurant on Fifth Avenue in Naples hosts a Valentine’s dinner and show featuring world-class pop tenor and classical flamenco guitarist Ghaleb Emachah. Enjoy a three-course dinner during the show. $60 per person, click here for tickets.

Author: JAYNIE TICE/GULFSHORE LIFE

