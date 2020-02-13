FORT MYERS
Where to find Valentine’s Day roses for under $20 in Southwest Florida
With Valentine’s Day comes chocolates, cards, roses, and more roses.
If you’re looking to buy a dozen without breaking the bank, look no further.
Aldi’s – $9.99
Trader Joe’s – $12.99
Sam’s Club- $15.98
Costco- $16.99
Publix – $19.99
Target -$19.99
Walgreens- $19.99
One of the best deals, in addition to Aldi, is for Amazon Prime members. At Whole Foods, two dozen roses are $19.99
*availability may differ based on location.
How to choose a color
Unsure what color to buy? Here’s what FTD says:
Red- Love
Dark Pink- Gratitude
White- New beginnings
Purple- Love at first sight
Yellow– Friendship
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.