Mulch fire at MW Horticulture could reduce visibility along I-75 in Fort Myers

A mulch fire broke out at MW Horticulture in Fort Myers on Wednesday and is still burning as of Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol sent out a travel advisory warning about the massive mulch fire burning along I-75 where you could see the flames from the interstate.

Troopers warned that the fire could make it difficult to see around the Bayshore Road exit.

The fire chief said it could take about a day to put the fire out. As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday the fire is still burning but is under control.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

