Memorial service and procession honors fallen Florida trooper

A Florida trooper killed in the line of duty will be honored Thursday with a procession to a church followed by a memorial service.

People will come together Thursday, Feb. 13, to honor the life and service of Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock, according to an FHP news release.

Bullock was shot and killed in the line of duty Wednesday while assisting a car that had broken down on Interstate 95 in Martin County. The person whose car needed fixing ended up shooting the trooper, FHP said.

Bullock, 42, was a 19-year veteran of the FHP. He, too, was an Air Force veteran. His body was escorted late last week to Sarasota.

Troopers who worked with Bullock say he was one of the bravest and compassionate troopers on the force.

“Whenever you went to a call, Joe went to the call with you. Joe didn’t let you go by yourself. Joe didn’t let you go home until he was comfortable knowing that you were able to handle that call,” said Lt. Derrick Rahming, Asst. chief of public affairs for the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said Bullock’s memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Bayside Community Church at the East Bradenton Campus, located at 15800 FL-64 in Bradenton.

Afterward, a law enforcement procession will begin from the church to Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 SR 72 in Sarasota.

Following the service, law enforcement honors are scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

