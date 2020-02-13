Hope Hicks expected to return to White House

President Donald Trump’s former communications director Hope Hicks is expected to return to the White House in an adviser role, two individuals familiar with the plan told CNN.

Hicks will be working for Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, according to one source.

“Hope won’t be part of the communications department. She will be working closely with Jared Kushner and Brian Jack in a number of strategic areas,” according to a White House official.

Her return to the executive branch has been under consideration for a while, though it has been unclear, initially, if she would come back before the 2020 presidential election, one source said.

Bloomberg first reported Hicks’ return to the White House.

Hicks resigned from her role as communications director in 2018 a day after she told lawmakers in closed-door testimony that she had told white lies in the course of her duties. Following her departure, she worked as the chief communications officer at Fox Corporation.

CNN’s Maegan Vazquez contributed to this report.

