Good Samaritans in Cape Coral jump into action

Alisha Abercrombie is seen in a photo surrounded by two good Samaritans whose act of kindness has them going viral on Thursday evening.

It turns out, her car broke down on Wednesday in Cape Coral. Car after car sped past her. Nobody helped until the two men jumped into action.

Report Michelle Mackonochie caught up with them on Thursday. Watch the story in the video above.

Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know