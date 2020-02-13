Do CBD products really help relieve stress and pain?

We have all heard about CBD, but is it really a cure or just a sham?

There are a lot of CBD products out there, which can range anywhere from $15 to upwards of $100.

Now that more and more businesses seem to be offering CBD products as a means to help with anxiety and pain, we asked local neuroscientists, Martha Rosenthal if they are effective and worth the money.

“It’s important to note that there are animal studies that suggest it is effective, there’s a lot of anecdotal evidence that for humans it works, but if you’re looking for clinical controlled studies we’re not there yet. It doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist, or that it’s not true but we don’t have the evidence yet. I believe it is effective for pain, certain kinds of pain and some people, do we know the dose? Nope,” said Rosenthal.

While Rosenthal says CBD is a safe substance with minimal side effects, she told me there are still a lot of unknowns about it.

She mentioned dosage being a big one— but there is also the question of what type of pain can it help? We went to a local gym to see if anyone had experience with CBD products relating to muscle aches and pains.

While no one we spoke with personally used it, a handful of people did say they have considered trying CBD oil after they finish a workout.

“I would not want to take anything that’s going to counteract with my medications that I already have to take, so I will ask my doctor first. And then if I get the OK, I’ll start using it. I do come here a lot so I would love to have something to go home and apply after so I don’t feel like I’m so stiff or hurt or sore,” said Celine Emile of Fort Myers.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know