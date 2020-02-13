Bayfront to close Intensive Outpatient Behavioral Health Program in Punta Gorda

The Intensive Outpatient Behavioral Health Program has been serving patients in Punta Gorda for about three years, but starting Friday those patients will have to find somewhere else to get treatment.

WINK News is told by Bayfront Health Punta Gorda that the program, which specializes in mental health, is officially shutting down on February 14. Their office at 713 E. Marion Ave., Suite 123, will no longer be seeing patients.

This comes at a time when more companies and agencies are putting more money into mental health programs.

In Charlotte County, the CEO of Charlotte Behavioral Healthcare Victoria Scanlon said they see upward of 13,000 patients per year and they’re calling for more resources.

“We’re definitely disappointed to hear that this program is closing,” Scanlon said. “We already know that there aren’t enough mental health and substance abuse treatment resources in the community so every resource is so valuable.”

Bayfront Health said in an emailed statement:

“The continued healthcare needs of our patients are important. We are sustaining behavioral health services in our community and supporting patients who need to transition to another provider. Bayfront Health Medical Group’s Psychiatry office and Riverside Behavioral Center continue to provide outpatient and inpatient behavioral health treatment services on the campus of Bayfront Health Punta Gorda.”

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth



