Man dies after crashing into Cape Coral canal

A person died in Cape Coral Tuesday night after driving through a dead-end road and crashing into a canal.

According to Cape Coral Police Department, Robert Alan Zarnik was traveling eastbound on El Dorado Pkwy W at the 1400 block at approximately 50 mph approaching the end of a dead-end road.

Zarnik’s vehicle ran straight through the dead-end and struck an inclined hill and became airborne traveling 75 feet before landing in a canal.

Zarnikwas unable to get out of the vehicle and was removed from the driver seat by a CCFD diver.

Zarnik had been submerged in the water for several minutes and was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you witnessed the traffic crash, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know