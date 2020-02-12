Naples doctors licenses revoked for controlled substance prescriptions

ign sits on the door of doctors Francis and Jane Harrington’s Naples practice after the state revoked their licenses. The pair have been on the Drug Enforcement Administration’s radar for over two years due to their controlled substance prescriptions.

A concerned pharmacist at a nearby CVS Pharmacy tipped off the DEA in 2016. The pharmacist said Francis Harrington was using his wife’s DEA registration information since his was suspended. That led to the two-year investigation that found out his wife allowed him to do it.

Some patients walked to the Naples building not knowing the doctor’s office was closed. On Feb. 7 a medical board voted the Harringtons would lose their license. Their office is located in the same building as the Naples Pharmacy.

Dept. of Health documents show Naples Pharmacy was caught filling prescriptions for amphetamines, oxycodone and other controlled substances from Harrington that were not dated or signed. Residents said they have heard of similar incidents in the area before.

“It happened at another drug store that I used to go too and the people were super duper nice,” said Kate Frankel, who lives in Naples, “but you never know what’s happening behind closed screens.”

“Doctors are held to a higher standard,” said David Laug, a Naples resident, “but I think they need to be scrutinized more strongly.”

The Harringtons did not show up for their hearing, nor did they respond to attempts for comment. Documents show Naples Pharmacy paid a fine. The pharmacy did not respond to comment.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Michael Mora

