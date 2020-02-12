Mother arrested for leaving 4-year-old home alone to go to job interview

A woman faces charges of child neglect after leaving a 4-year old at home while she said she went to a job interview.

On Tuesday, FMPD Officers were called to investigate possible child neglect around 11:00 a.m.

A four-year-old child was found wandering outside an apartment complex on the 4000 block of DeLeon Street. The child was cared for while management helped police to try to locate a parent.

Police say Dionna Drake, 19, approached them saying she was the child’s mother. Drake said she left her daughter locked in the apartment, unattended, while she went to a job interview.

Drake was arrested for neglecting a child without great harm. The Department of Children and Families was contacted, and the child is in the care of another family member.

Writer: WINK News

