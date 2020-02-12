Key fob left in car allows thief to steal Audi 8 from driveway in less than a minute

Collier County Sheriff’s Office released a video via their Facebook page showing the importance of taking your keys out of your car at night.

The video shows that it took just 50 seconds for a suspect to steal an Audi 8 from the driveway of a home in Berkshire Lakes last year. The victim forgot his key fob in the car which allowed for the car to easily start up once the thief gets inside.

Home surveillance footage shows that the vehicle was stolen shortly after 2:30 a.m. while the family slept.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is reminding all residents and visitors to lock their cars and remove valuable items from within. Doing so can help prevent a crime like this one.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

