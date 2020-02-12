FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown in a Wednesday, July 10, 2019 file photo, in Palm Beach, Fla. Police are investigating an incident Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Largo club. They did not immediately say what happened or why it prompted an investigation. Palm Beach police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said in a Wednesday email. The president is not currently at the club nor is any member of his immediate family believed to be there, but they are expected to arrive for the weekend and spend the holidays there. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown in a Wednesday, July 10, 2019 file photo, in Palm Beach, Fla. Police are investigating an incident Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Largo club. They did not immediately say what happened or why it prompted an investigation. Palm Beach police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said in a Wednesday email. The president is not currently at the club nor is any member of his immediate family believed to be there, but they are expected to arrive for the weekend and spend the holidays there. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
(AP)

Jury finds Mar-a-Lago intruder not guilty of trespassing

Published: February 12, 2020 2:15 PM EST
Updated: February 12, 2020 2:16 PM EST

A Florida jury acquitted a Chinese woman Wednesday of trespassing at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort after she testified she didn’t understand a security guard who told her to leave.

However, jurors did find Jing Lu, 56, guilty of resisting a police officer without violence during her Dec. 18 arrest. The incident marked the second time in 2019 that a Chinese national was charged with illicitly entering Trump’s Florida resort.

Prosecutors told jurors that Lu purposely intruded in a “calculated” and “planned” manner. She has been in custody since her arrest because her visa to remain in the United States has expired.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media