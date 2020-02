Historic Punta Gorda cemetery rich in African American history

An area rich in African American history is right in our backyard. The Lt. Carl “A” Bailey Cemetery, formally known as the Cleveland Cemetery in Charlotte County, has seen a lot of changes over the last century.

Reporter Erika Jackson takes us on a tour of the historic cemetery and shows you the man who inspired the name change. Watch in the video above.

