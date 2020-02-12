Friends and family prepare to celebrate the life of 21-year-old Austin Manke

On Wednesday friends and family will celebrate the life of Austin Manke, a 21-year-old who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday.

The suspect, Clody Gonzalez Vera is out on bond— a process that many were not pleased with.

Many have voiced their concerns with the amount of bond that was granted to Vera on the WINK News Facebook page. We took those questions to a local legal expert to get some answers.

When asked how someone who allegedly killed a person, then left the scene, was able to get such a low bond, he said his previous record could have played a factor.

“The $30,000..we in this county have certain scheduled bonds and it sounds like the judge is issuing the standard scheduled bond for this case for someone who has no prior record, who does have ties to the community and was able to demonstrate that there is no risk of him not appearing in court,” said attorney, Lance Dunford.

Another commenter voiced concern about the judge’s decision to give only a $30,000 bond and the ability to just check in with his attorney once a week, which allows him to remain out of jail.

“We’re innocent until proven guilty.. does this young man even realize that he’s done what has been alleged he’s done? That’s one of the criteria the State Attorney’s office has to prove.. is that this young man actually knew that he was in such an accident that could have caused this type of damage or death to someone,” said Dunford.

We also asked Dunford if it makes a difference whether or not Vera is found at fault for the crash. Vera’s attorney called this incident a “tragic accident.”

Dunford said in a short answer, “No, once he left the crash scene he committed a felony and that is the charge he is facing.”

Austin Manke’s celebration of life will begin with an open gathering from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. The formal funeral service will begin at 6 p.m.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

