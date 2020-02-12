Freezing your credit report can help protect your money and credit

Protecting your credit is more important than ever in light of this week’s Equifax hacking charges.

Nearly half of all American’s personal information could be in the hands of the Chinese government after a company designed to keep your credit safe did just the opposite.

The Chinese military allegedly stole private data from about 145 million Americans in 2017.

One way to protect your money and overall credit is a credit freeze. That prevents lenders from pulling your credit report, which also blocks hackers from opening new accounts in your name.

You are allowed to freeze and unfreeze your credit, without penalty, under federal law.

You can freeze your credit with all three major credit bureaus.

For Equifax: www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/

For Experian: www.experian.com/freeze

For TransUnion: www.transunion.com/credit-freeze

Reporter: Therese O'Shea

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

