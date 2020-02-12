For Red Sox pitcher Martín Pérez, he’s a long way from home but ‘living the dream’

Spring training is underway for the major league pitchers and catchers with the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park Wednesday.

For one pitcher… It’s a long way from home… And now, he’s now ‘living the dream.’

Pitcher Martín Pérez said, “This is the first day and I got a good feeling and we got a good group of guys.”

Suiting up for the Red Sox is a dream come true for Pérez. He grew up in Venezuela watching Boston legends on TV.

“I remember when I watched Pedro from the TV and I told my mom ‘Hey mom I’m gonna be there someday’ and now I have a chance to be here,” he said.

Pérez was inspired by those players to make it to the big leagues, now, the lefty pitcher and former Twins player is here in Fort Myers for spring training.

“It’s just really special when you put this uniform and you represent the red sox,” he said.

Ron Roenicke is the new manager at the helm. He says, “This is a really good ball club there is tremendous athletes on this team.”

Pérez has high hopes. “This is a really special group and we’re gonna go to the world series again and then win.”

A push to the playoffs that starts right here in Fenway South – or in Pérez’s case, started in their childhood, “It’s pretty special growing up with a goal in mind and then when you get here you say ‘Woah I’m here’ just living the dream.”

A dream come true.

Spring training practice is open to the public.

The Red Sox will take the field Thursday morning at 10. The Twins and Rays are also getting in the swing of things. Check out the schedules here.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Derrick Shaw

