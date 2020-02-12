Desoto County is now a gun sanctuary county after unanimous vote

A Southwest Florida county is taking a stand and says it will protect people’s second amendment right to bear arms. Desoto County just became a gun sanctuary county on Wednesday.

Commissioners in Desoto County voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve a plan that stipulates all gun laws currently in place, including red flag laws, will remain. WINK News talked with the commissioner who created the resolution. He told us the decision is a way of stopping unconstitutional state and federal laws from affecting people in Desoto County. That is something community members appreciate.

“I don’t think it should be necessary,” Reese Harvin said. “I don’t think we should be in this debate in the country. I mean, it is what it is. I’m happy they’re doing in. I mean, I like my God. I like my rights.”

While those opposed did not want to talk on camera. They did not think the decision will change anything. They see this as a symbolic act that does not hold any legal weight. Meanwhile, gun shop owners said nothing would change for them. They are still bound by the rules of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“Doesn’t really change anything,” said Bret Engel, the owner of Gator Guns. “We follow all federal guidelines, all federal laws. We run background checks, we keep a logbook. Everything we do is governed by that.”

Desoto commissioners will now address new state and federal gun laws before deciding if they will or will not be enforced in the county. We also reached out to the Desoto County Sherriff’s Office to see how it felt about enforcing specific gun laws and ignoring others. We are still waiting to hear back.

Reporter: Justin Kase

Writer: Michael Mora

