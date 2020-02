Collier County Special Operations unit searching for baby Andrew in Big Cypress National Preserve.

The Collier County Special Operations unit is continuing its search for missing baby Andrew on Wagon Wheel Road in eastern Collier County in the Big Cypress National Preserve.

An ambulance is reportedly at the scene as well as a Collier County dive team.

No other details have been provided at this time.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know