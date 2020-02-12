Civics Education: Are you smarter than a 7th grader?

Thursday, a State Senate committee will take up a bill (SB 918) that acts on Governor DeSantis’ executive order last year to put a real-world emphasis on civics education. the Civics Education Bill requires the Commissioner of Education to develop minimum criteria for nonpartisan civic literacy coursework required for high school graduation, beginning with the 2021-2022 school year. It also requires students to research and plan to participate in a community civic activity.

There are already some civics requirements in schools. A state law passed in 2010 required civics education at all grade levels and right now middle schoolers have a required test at the end of their course.

For a sample test from the Florida Virtual School, click HERE.

Then, check your answers HERE.

Recent results show kids are doing pretty well at it. In 2018, 71% of statewide 7th grades passed the end of course exam.

Writer: WINK News

