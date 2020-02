Brighton Field Day Festival

The Brighton Field Day Festival is about to mark its 82nd year. The event celebrates Native American culture with food, art and live performances. WINK’s Sabrina Katz sat down with Miss Florida Seminole, Durante Blaise-Billie, find out what keeps the crowds coming back year-after-year. To learn more, head to www.brightonfieldday.com.

