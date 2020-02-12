Braves, Red Sox, and Twins preparing for 2020 spring training to begin

Spring training baseball kicks off in Southwest Florida on Wednesday when pitchers and catchers report for the Braves, Twins, and Red Sox.

One Southwest Florida resident, Dareen Arsenault, who has been with the Red Sox for 26 years says she is ecstatic the season is finally back.

“People come in and they’re so happy to see familiar faces whether it’s myself or any of my girls behind the counter, they feel like they know you even though they’re only here a few weeks of the season,” Arsenault said.

Spring training is a big moneymaker for the Southwest Florida area, bringing in millions of dollars of year.

“This is a time where a lot of the inland hotels make all of their money for the year when we’re talking about spring training baseball it will bring about $70 million into our community from the outside,” said Lee County Commissioner, Brian Hamman.

The Atlanta Braves kick off spring training in just 10 days, on Feb. 22. You can find a full schedule of the spring training games here.

The Boston Red Sox also begin spring training on Feb. 22 when they play the Tampa Bay Rays at Jetblue Park. You can find a full spring training schedule for the Red Sox here.

The Minnesota Twins begin spring training on Feb. 22 as well when they face the Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton Fl, at LECOM Park. You can find a full spring training schedule for the Twins here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

