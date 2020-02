Police respond to single-vehicle crash with serious injury in Cape Coral

Cape Coral Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a driver with a serious injury Tuesday night.

According to CCPD, a car went into a canal off the 1200-1400 block of El Dorado Parkway.

Investigators asked drivers to avoid the area while they were on scene.

Writer: WINK News

