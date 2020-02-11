Over $300,000 of unclaimed money at Lee County Clerk’s Office

A check with your name on it might be waiting for you at the Lee County Clerk’s Office.

Clerk of Court, Linda Dogget just announced that if you have done business with the county in recent years you could be owed anywhere from $1 to $100,000.

The amount adds up to over $300,000 in unclaimed checks from the Clerk of Court and the Department of Transportation.

Those payments could be from:

Serving jury duty

Goods or services

Refunds for veterinary of ambulatory services

Utility deposits and credit balances

Tax deed, foreclosure sales, and bidder refunds

Recording services..and more

The clerk says over 900 claims are sitting in the system. If you think you’re one of them you can search your name here to see if you have money waiting for you.

Reporter: Therese O'Shea

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

