New Hampshire primary: Bernie Sanders wins, CBS News projects

Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire primary, CBS News projected just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. Pete Buttigieg finished second and Amy Klobuchar came in third. CBS News projects Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are not on pace to win any delegates.

The primary also led to two candidates dropping out: Andrew Yang and Michael Bennet.

CBS News exit polls show nearly half of voters (48%) decided on a candidate late, in just the past couple of days.

More than 9 in 10 New Hampshire Democratic primary voters are unhappy with the Trump administration, including 81% who are angry. By a factor of almost two to one (62%-34%), voters say they prefer a nominee who can beat President Trump to one they agree with on major issues.

Trump marvels at Buttigieg’s second-place standing

Continuing his running commentary on the New Hampshire primary results, Mr. Trump noted Buttigieg’s position in the race and appeared to bestow a nickname upon the former South Bend mayor.

“Bootedgeedge (Buttigieg) is doing pretty well tonight. Giving Crazy Bernie a run for his money. Very interesting!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Bootedgeedge (Buttigieg) is doing pretty well tonight. Giving Crazy Bernie a run for his money. Very interesting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

