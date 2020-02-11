New documentary on Parkland school massacre to be shown in theaters Wednesday

Friday marks two years since the Parkland school massacre.

On Wednesday, a documentary about the shooting and how survivors are moving forward will screen at select theaters in the U.S. on what’s being called a “Day of Conversation.”

While no theatres locally will show the documentary, it will play in 100 locations around the country.

Author: CNN/WINK News

