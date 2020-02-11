Man’s body found at corner of Veronica Shoemaker and Canal St in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police Department conducted a death investigation that remains open after recovering a man’s body Tuesday night.

According to FMPD, police responded to the corner of Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard and Canal Street after a call came in about a body found just after 6 p.m.

Police say the victim’s girlfriend discovered his body out in public. The girlfriend told police they had a dispute a couple days prior, so he left. She went looking for him and found him dead Tuesday night.

There are no further details at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Writer: WINK News

