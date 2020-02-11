FORT MYERS
Man’s body found at corner of Veronica Shoemaker and Canal St in Fort Myers
Fort Myers Police Department conducted a death investigation that remains open after recovering a man’s body Tuesday night.
According to FMPD, police responded to the corner of Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard and Canal Street after a call came in about a body found just after 6 p.m.
Police say the victim’s girlfriend discovered his body out in public. The girlfriend told police they had a dispute a couple days prior, so he left. She went looking for him and found him dead Tuesday night.
There are no further details at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.