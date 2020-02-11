Man sentenced to life in prison for sexual battery of a young victim in Charlotte County

Tuesday, James Pepper, 47, was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty as charged of two counts of sexual battery by a person in a familial or custodial authority.

He was found guilty following a three-day trial in Charlotte County last week. He was also designated as a Dangerous Sexual Felony Offender.

The criminal acts took place in Port Charlotte between May and June of 2017. The young victim told a family member what happened and they went to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to report the crime.

While the family was at the sheriff’s office reporting the crime, the defendant saw their vehicle in the parking lot. He had been on probation for a Grand Theft case and due to a previous sex offense in Sarasota County in the 1990’s, had a GPS monitor on his ankle. He cut off the monitor and ran. A K-9 unit from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office apprehended him and he was arrested for this case.

Assistant State Attorney Stephanie Powers and Assistant State Attorney Kyle Stublen prosecuted the case.

Author: Office of State Attorney Amira D. Fox

