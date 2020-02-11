Lee County making changes to the way young kids are prepared for kindergarten

Early learning for kids is critical to their success in school and adulthood, and Lee County has big plans for a much-needed overhaul to the VPK program.

When it comes to getting your kids ready for Kindergarten, Lee County schools fall in at number 40, which is dead last out of the state’s largest districts.

Overall there are only 6 districts below them and those are all small rural areas— so that is sparking some concern among parents.

“As a parent, I think we can all relate to the fact that education is one of the most important things —and I think that this county should be very concerned that our children, their children are so far behind,” said Lee County parent, Victoria Neuhaus.

So how does the state determine “kindergarten readiness” in each district?

They look at a test given to kindergarten students within the first 30 days of each school year.

The test is based on what’s taught in the state’s voluntary Pre-K programs.

But since the program is not required, students come in at all different levels.

Here are some ways the district plans to help:

Add 200 more students per year in the Pre-K program and ramp up Summer options

Increase learning time

Create smaller class sizes for K-2nd Grade

Those changes—Florida Gulf Coast professor Dr. Elizabeth Elliott, who specializes in early childcare education says there are some things you can also do at home.

“They can do activities with their children such as counting or looking at colors.. maybe it’s sorting laundry going this color goes with this color, how many pieces, numbers, what shapes or different things, involving cooking, involving shopping, just everyday activities,” said Dr. Elliott.

From birth to age 4 kid’s brains are like sponges, so she says it is also important to read to them every day.

