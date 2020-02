Law enforcement responds to shooting that started in Lehigh, ended in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a shooting that spanned multiple locations and ended in Fort Myers.

According to FMPD, a shooting started in Lehigh Acres and ended along Ballard Road in Fort Myers

LCSO is the lead agency in the investigation.

The shooting investigation remains active along Ballard Road.

Writer: WINK News

